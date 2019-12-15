NFL Coverage Map 2019, Week 15: What Game Is On In Your Area?

It’s time for the final busy Sunday across the league with Week 15 of the 2019-20 NFL regular season. For some teams, it is win and you are into the postseason. Others will need to do their job, while hoping for some help around the league. Of course, unless you have DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket, you are stuck watching whatever game is airing in your local market.

For displaced fans, that can be an issue, but luckily you can plan ahead.

Which game will be airing in your local market and how can you tune in to see your favorite team take the field?

A full breakdown of the Week 15 NFL local coverage can be seen below, via 506 Sports, along with the entire TV schedule provided below.

CBS Single Game

FOX Early Game

FOX Late Game

NFL Week 15 Schedule

Sunday, December 15

Seattle at Carolina, FOX 1 p.m. – Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber & Lindsay Czarniak

New England at Cincinnati, CBS 1 p.m. – Andrew Catalon, James & Amanda Baliones

Tampa Bay at Detroit, FOX 1 p.m. – Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth & Jennifer Hale

Chicago at Green Bay, FOX 1 p.m. – Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis & Pam Oliver

Denver at Kansas City, CBS 1 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts & Evan Washburn

Miami at NY Giants, CBS 1 p.m. – Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta & Otis Livingston

Houston at Tennessee, CBS 1 p.m. – Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson

Philadelphia at Washington, FOX 1 p.m. – Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman & Shannon Spake

Cleveland at Arizona, CBS 4:05 p.m. – Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely

Minnesota at LA Chargers, CBS 4:05 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon & John Schriffen

Jacksonville at Oakland, CBS 4:05 p.m. – Greg Gumbel, Trent Green & Melanie Collins

LA Rams at Dallas, FOX 4:25 p.m. – Joe Buck, Troy Aikman & Erin Andrews

Atlanta at San Francisco, FOX 4:25 p.m. – Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston & Laura Okmin

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, NBC 8:20 p.m. – Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth & Michelle Tafoya

Monday, December 16

Indianapolis at New Orleans, ESPN 8:15 p.m. – Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland & Lisa Salters