Terence Crawford vs Egidijus Kavaliauskas Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Terence Crawford and Egidijus Kavaliauskas face off in the world’s most iconic arena on Saturday, December 14 when Crawford puts his WBO welterweight championship on the line at Madison Square Garden.

Crawford enters the bout as a whopping -1800 favorite. That means you would have to put $1,800 on the line just to bring home $100 with a Crawford win. Kavaliauskas, meanwhile, enters with +829 odds, so a $100 bet would bring home $829.

But while Crawford is the big favorite, he is not underestimating his opponent.

“Egidijus Kavaliauskas is a two-time Olympian and I can’t take him lightly,” Crawford said in a press release. “He’s got everything to gain and nothing to lose and that makes him dangerous. I never overlook any opponent, and this will be no exception. I’ll be ready for anything and everything he brings on December 14 when I return to my second home, Madison Square Garden.”

Terence Crawford vs Egidijus Kavaliauskas Viewing Details

Date: Saturday, December 14

Time: 9:00 P.M. EST

Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City

TV Channel: ESPN. (Check local listings.)

Betting Odds: Crawford (-1800) vs. Kavaliauskas (+829)

Your best bet for watching Terence Crawford battle Egidijus Kavaliauskas via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream Crawford vs Kavaliauskas online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch Terence Crawford vs Egidijus Kavaliauskas for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.