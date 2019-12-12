Rapper Youngboy Never Broke Again, aka NBA Youngboy, is back with some new music and it’s a blast from the past. NBA Youngboy dropped “Dirty Iyanna” and an official music video which gives a modern twist to the pop classic “Dirty Diana” by the one and only Michael Jackson.

The track touches on his rumored relationship last year with Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather.

“After heartbreak I cut off relations/But I be thinking ’bout you on the daily,” he sings.

Back in October, the rapper dropped AI YoungBoy 2 which topped the Billboard 200 and earned a spot on The New York Times’ best albums of 2019. With the release of his latest track, NBA Youngboy proves that he plenty left in his bag of tricks as we prepare to head into 2020.

You can check out the full track below.

NBA Youngboy ‘Dirty Iyanna’ Music Video & Lyrics

