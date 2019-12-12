Beef in the rap game is nothing new. For decades, rappers have gotten into conflicts, sometimes over trivial things. And often times, they take a long time to really die down. Case in point, the beef between Eminem and Nick Cannon.

To give a brief history, the beef started nearly a decade ago, when Eminem made the claim that he and Nick Cannon’s wife at the time, Mariah Carey, were dating. Carey denied this fact, and over the next decade, Cannon and Eminem would go back and forth with diss tracks directed towards each other. This persisted well after Cannon and Carey’s separation in 2014.

This week, as the decade draws to a close, however, a new challenger has stepped into the ring. Joyner Lucas, famous for his tracks “Ross” from 2015 and “I’m Not Racist” from 2017, has vocalized his support for Eminem. But he didn’t stop there. In a tweet earlier this week, Lucas has stated that he, Royce 5’9″, Crooked I, J Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and several other figures in the rap game intend to step in on Eminem’s behalf.

Aye @NickCannon you better stop rap jumping my nigga marshall before me, 50, Royce, crooked i, Lloyd banks, j Cole, Kendrick, logic, tech n9ne, big Sean, and king los get busy on yo ass…. pause. 🖊 keep playin. 😑😑😑 — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) December 11, 2019

Lucas isn’t the first to do this. 50 Cent had originally vocalized his support for Eminem as well, stating that Nick Cannon’s diss track towards Eminem was “trash.”

I don’t understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with EM. He is a different kinda animal, I haven’t seen a motherfucker come close to beating him man. 😠hey Nick that shit was trash, I oughta kick you in yo ass when I see you PUNK! #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/p8qqF4uKKf — 50cent (@50cent) December 10, 2019

Cannon has yet to respond to any of these tweets. Only time will tell if he’ll let the beef die.