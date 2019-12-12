Donald Trump Mocks Greta Thunberg’s ‘Person of the Year’ Honor

Donald Trump is sounding off on the TIME Person of the Year honor. The president, who allegedly photoshopped his own TIME covers to put on display in the past, took to Twitter to sound off on the 2019 winner which was climate change activist Greta Thunberg, who became the youngest person to receive the honor at just 16 years old.

Trump didn’t seem to be happy with Thunberg’s recognition, so he mocked the decision by taking another shot at the teenager’s viral speech from the fall where she scolded world leaders which thrust her into the international spotlight.

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

The message from the president didn’t shake Thunberg, however. She quickly reacted to the tweet by updating her Twitter bio.

“A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend,” her bio now reads.

Trump previously mocked Thunberg back in September after her viral speech at the U.N. Climate Summit where she said, “People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!”

As for why Thunberg earned the TIME Person of the Year honor, Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal wrote: “Thunberg has become the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet—and the avatar of a broader generational shift in our culture that is playing out everywhere from the campuses of Hong Kong to the halls of Congress in Washington.”

This is just another day in the life of social media in 2019, and it’s only going to get wilder as election season draws near.