Jersey City Shooting Video: Watch Moments Gunmen Fired on Kosher Market

Shocking video has emerged that shows the moments two gunmen in Jersey City, New Jersey drew their rifles and open-fired on a kosher supermarket on Tuesday, December 10. The shooting rampage led to the death of one police officer and three civilians.

The Yeshiva World obtained surveillance footage which shows a U-Haul carrying the shooters, David Anderson and Francine Graham, slowly creeping up to the street corner before exiting and drawing their rifles. The two gunmen walked across the street with their weapons drawn and began firing into the store as other bystanders rushed for cover.

Anderson was reportedly once a member of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement and had a history of posting anti-Semitic and anti-police content online.

Not much is known about Graham, but those who previously knew her noticed a change after she met Anderson — including “evil” scriptures being chanted after being coerced into a “militant religion.”

The three civilians who were shot and killed were identified as Mosha Duetz, 24; Mindy Ferenz, 32; and Miguel Douglas, 49.

The officer was veteran Detective Joseph Seals.

After reviewing footage, authorities determined the deli was specifically targeted.

“They park the van. They exit the van with long guns in their hands. And they immediately begin firing in the location where we lost three of our citizens yesterday,” Jersey City public safety director James Shea said in a statement. “We now know this did not begin with gunfire between police officers and perpetrators and then move to the store. It began with an attack on the civilians inside the store.”

The duo reportedly deliberately bypassed other people on the street after exiting the vehicle with their rifles and began open-firing on people inside of the deli before their hours-long standoff with police. Both Anderson and Graham were killed in the gunfire.

Now that the footage has been released to the public, we can all see that the follow-up reports have been confirmed.