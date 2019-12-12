Clinton Portis is one of 10 former NFL players who is accused of defrauding the NFL’s health care program. According to TMZ Sports, Portis is facing up to 20 years behind bars for his alleged involvement in the scheme.

Correll Buckhalter, Carlos Rogers, Robert McCune, John Eubanks, Tamarick Vanover, Ceandris Brown, James Butler, Fredrick Bennett and Etric Pruitt are also reportedly involved.

Along with the 10 players, TMZ notes former wide receivers Joe Horn and Reche Caldwell could also be caught up in the crosshairs and could find themselves slapped with charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

Four of the players have already been arrested, while the other six have agreed to turn themselves in to authorities.

From the report:

Officials say the scheme wasn’t too complicated … Portis and the former players allegedly made up fake claims, submitted them to the plan (which is designed to help retired players pay for medical bills) and were reimbursed. Officials say some of the fraudulent claims included the players looking to be reimbursed for things like pricey hyperbaric oxygen chambers, ultrasound machines and electromagnetic therapy devices designed for use on horses.

In total, it is believed by the Department of Justice that the players received more than $3 million from their scheme.

The charges are very serious and the NFL and NFLPA are aware of the situation but have not made an official statement at the time of this posting. The investigation is ongoing, so it will be interesting to see if any other players find themselves involved.

