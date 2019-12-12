Jets vs Ravens Live Stream: Watch Thursday Night Football Online

The New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens kick off Week 15 of the 2019-20 NFL regular season in primetime with an AFC clash at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday Night Football. The Ravens are one of the top teams in the AFC with an impressive 11-2 in large part thanks to MVP candidate Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore enters the game as heavy 16.5-point favorites.

However, head coach Jim Harbaugh says the Ravens will not be overlooking the Jets when they step onto the field.

“They’re playing great. They won four of the last five, that’s the bottom line,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN.com. “That’s what we talked to the guys about. That’s all you need to know. Watch the tape. They’re playing winning football. We understand that. We know this league. Our guys don’t take anybody for granted. You never can, you never should.”

Jets vs Ravens Viewing Details & Info

Date: Thursday, December 12

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

TV Channel: NFL Network, FOX, Amazon

Betting Odds: Baltimore -16.5 | O/U: 45.5

How To Live Stream Jets vs Ravens Online

Your best bet for watching the Thursday Night Football via live stream is NFL.com. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the draft through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Blue + Sports Extra package includes NFL Network and NFL Redzone and costs $35 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the game online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you will get a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Jets vs Ravens On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch the game on your TV or computer, NFL Network has you covered with the Watch NFL Network app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play, or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the draft on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the game for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.