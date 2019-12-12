6ix9ine on Federal Arrest: I am Relieved, I Felt Stuck

Tekashi 6ix9ine is scheduled to be sentenced on December 18 after pleading guilty to nine counts of racketeering, firearms offenses, and drug trafficking. The Brooklyn rapper is facing a minimum of 47 years behind bars, but a lighter sentence is expected after his cooperation in the case.

Ahead of the sentencing, the rapper reached out to the judge in his case with a letter that could help him even more.

6ix9ine claims that he was relieved after being arrested on federal racketeering charges because he felt that his life was getting out of control and that the gang life was taking over. He expressed his remorse and hope that he can rehabilitate his image and become a role model for others.

“I find it difficult to find the right words to express what my life has been like for the last year. It honestly feels like my world is crashing down. There is no excuse, no justification and no apology good enough in this world to explain my crimes,” he wrote, according to Page Six. “I wake up every morning asking myself was it worth it? I know that my life will never be the same but hopefully this change will be for the better because beyond all of this, I still consider myself a role model to millions of people as an artist, a celebrity, and as a human being.

“I had a feeling of relief when I was arrested by the Government because I felt stuck, like the gang had control of my life and that I would never be able to escape their grip. I needed to do something before it was too late.”

6ix9ine was taken into custody after there were reportedly “credible” threats to his life, so that is another reason to be thankful that he was put behind bars. Just how long he will be kept there, however, remains to be seen.