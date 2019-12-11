Paul Hornung Award Winner 2019: Kentucky Football Star Earns Honor

The 2019 college football awards continue to announce their winners, with the Paul Hornung Award becoming the latest to announce who will take home the hardware. This year, the winner of the award was Kentucky football star Lynn Bowden Jr.

The Paul Hornung Award is handed out annually to the most versatile player in college football.

“I’m just very thankful to everybody involved with this award,” Bowden said in a statement. “I want to thank God, my teammates and my coaches for putting me in this position.”

This season at multiple positions — including quarterback, wide receiver, punt returner, and kick returner — Bowden recorded 2,166 total yards, two touchdowns passing, one receiving, and 11 rushing.

Bowden set the UK single-season record for most rushing yards by a quarterback (1,136) and most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback (6); the UK and SEC single-game rushing record by a quarterback (284) and a school record for most yards per carry (12.4), and tied the school record for most rushing touchdowns in a game (4).

“I am extremely happy for Lynn because he is so deserving of the Paul Hornung Award,” Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops said. “What he was able to do this year – begin the season with three different responsibilities, then move to quarterback in midseason – is what the Hornung Award is all about. Lynn’s exceptional ability, competitive nature, high football IQ and his willingness to sacrifice for the team were all on display and make him a perfect winner of the award.”

Kentucky will finish off its 2019 campaign on December 31 against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

