PNC Father Son Challenge 2019

As it is a tradition every year come holiday season, the PGA Tour offers us some more lighthearted action with the PNC Father Son Challenge. Pairing some of the most renowned golfers on the planet with one of their sons or daughters.

The golfer duo of PGA legend Bernhardt Langer and his son Jason managed to run away with the victory on Sunday afternoon. The pair sunk an eagle in dramatic fashion on the first hole of sudden death to take home the victory over Team Lehman and Team Goosen. Currently a sophomore at the University of Pennsylvania, Jason Langer looks set to follow in his father’s footsteps in becoming a professional golfer.

This edition marked the first time a professional woman player played in the tournament. LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam invited her father Tom to partner up for the 36-hole scramble. Sorenstam wanted to honors the man who first introduced her to the sport. It was a total family affair for the Sorenstam as husband Mike McGee was carrying the bag for the LPGA player and sister Charlotta was carrying the bag for Tom.

But it was ultimately the Daly’s who stole the show over the weekend. Staying true to his usual self, John was vocal with the crowd while providing the laughs. But Little John was the one who captured the crowd’s attention showing shades of his dad in his youth. The young John Daly made a name for himself back in the days with his immense striking power off the tee, his careless attitude, and Wilson Killer Whale driver. Attitude aside, Little John swing off the tee was very reminiscent of his dad’s, plus, the resemblance between the two is uncanny.

