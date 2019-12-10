UPDATE: According to multiple reports, at least one officer was killed in the Jersey City bodega shooting. Two other officers and one civilian were also injured, while “several” deceased victims were found inside of the bodega.

#BREAKING: Multiple people are dead inside the supermarket in Jersey City, sources say. We have also learned an officer with the Jersey City police department has died. https://t.co/kY5aaSlbpV pic.twitter.com/l36ACOBUGp — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) December 10, 2019

UPDATE: The situation in Jersey City remains ongoing and NYPD special operations officers have arrived on the scene to assist the “ongoing situation incident.” The exact number of injured victims has not been confirmed.

“For parents: We still have an active scene but all the schools in the area are secure and all children are accounted for,” Jersey City mayor Steven Fulop said, via NBC News.

UPDATE: Police have neutralized at least one gunman in the Jersey City shooting near a bodega and potentially two, according to ABC 7 New York. The gunfire lasted for at least approximately an hour.

#breaking Jersey City Active Shooter — police have neutralized at least one gunman, possibly two. Developing info. #abc7NY — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) December 10, 2019

“I can hear the gunshots. It’s like firecrackers going off. They were shooting like crazy about an hour ago. Then it stopped for like 20 or 30 minutes. The cops were clearing everyone off the streets,” said nearby liquor store owner Andy Patel, according to FOX 29.

Original Story: An “active shooting situation” is ongoing in Jersey City where at least one gunman begin open-firing. A Jersey City police officer was reportedly injured in the shoulder and transported to the nearby Jersey City Medical Center, according to WABC.

At least one suspect was allegedly seen fleeing into a bodega where they continued firing at responding officers.

From the report:

The situation is active and ongoing, and Martin Luther King Drive is closed in both directions. Police were searching the cemetery for evidence and have recovered the officer’s vehicle and radio there. They have also reviewed surveillance that shows at least one suspect exiting a van, and that person is believed to have gone into the bodega.

Sacred Heart School which is nearby is currently on lockdown. The local SWAT team is responding to the scene.

“All students and staff are safe however a number of schools are on lockdown due to police activity,” the School District of Jersey City said in a Facebook post.

BREAKING VIDEO: Gunshots heard at scene of active shooter situation in Jersey City, New Jersey pic.twitter.com/7BAaDJgxAg — LIVE Breaking News (@NewsBreaking) December 10, 2019

A Sacred Heart official told The New York Post: “We are on lockdown. Absolutely on lockdown. Everybody in the school seems okay. There was so much gun fire. A lot. More than we’ve ever heard. First there was some gun fire, then more, then more. We immediately went into safety protocols and everyone is in the school and doing well.”

All city public schools have also been placed on lockdown.

Wild footage from the scene emerged online.

WARNING: Explicit language

#BREAKING UPDATE:

Lots of shooting from both sides.

Police and the gunman/gunmen.

Reports of a possible IED in the store. Shooter running and shooting down from a rooftop.

Jersey city. #jerseycity pic.twitter.com/84fL9UK3IJ — News flash (@BRNewsFlash) December 10, 2019

Authorities are reportedly searching for two shooters, one man and one woman, according to CBS. The New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association issued a brief statement regarding the situation on social media.

“We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City officers. Keep all those involved in your thoughts,” the NJSPBA said in a tweet.