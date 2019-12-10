There was a historic moment on Capital Hill on Tuesday, December 10, with House Democrats announcing two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. It marks just the fourth time in United States history that articles of impeachment against a sitting president were announced.

The House has decided to move forward with charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“The House Committee on the Judiciary is introducing two articles of impeachment, charging the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, with committing high crimes and misdemeanors,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler announced.

“Later this week, the Judiciary Committee will meet to consider these articles of impeachment and to make a recommendation to the full House of Representatives.”

Nadler was joined at his press conference by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, and other Democratic committee chairs. Schiff and Pelosi also made comments.

“The president’s continuing abuse of power has left us no choice,” Schiff said. “To do nothing would make ourselves complicit in the president’s abuse of his high office, the public trust, and our national security… The evidence of the president’s misconduct is overwhelming and uncontested. And how could it not be when the president’s own words on July 25th—’I would like you to do us a favor, though’—lays so bare his intentions.”

Because of the historic announcement, a full House vote on impeachment could take place as early as next week.

Donald Trump has yet to publicly comment on the announcement.

