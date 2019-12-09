Pete Frates Death: Former Boston College Athlete With ALS Dies at 34

Pete Frates, the former Boston College baseball player who helped to inspire the viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, has passed away at age 34. Boston College announced the passing of their inspirational alumni and his family confirmed the news with a statement

Frates was a team captain for the Golden Eagles in 2007 before being diagnosed with the disease in 2012.

“Pete was an inspiration to so many people around the world who drew strength from his courage and resiliency,” his family said in a statement, via TMZ Sports. “A natural born leader and the ultimate teammate, Pete was a role model for all, especially young athletes, who looked up to him for his bravery and unwavering positive spirit in the face of adversity. He was a noble fighter who inspired us all to use our talents and strengths in the service of others.

“The Frates family wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the abundant love, kindness, and support we have been the recipients of during the past eight years.”

In 2012, the Ice Bucket Challenge went viral and helped lead to more than $220 million being raised for ALS research. During his time at Boston College, Pete had 11 home runs and set a school record with 8 RBIs in one game. He later went on to become the team’s director of baseball operations.

Our deepest condolences go out to Pete’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult tie. The family is accepting donations to the Peter Frates Family Foundation in his honor.

