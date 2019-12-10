With the 2019 college football regular season in the books, awards around the country are naming finalists and handing out their honors. One of the first awards to officially announce its winner is the Broyles Award, presented by the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation.

The Broyles Award annually hands out the honor for college football’s top assistant.

This year, it was none other than LSU Tigers passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Joe Brady.

Brady has led an LSU offense that helped the Tigers reach the No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings and elevated quarterback Joe Burrows to the Heisman Trophy frontrunner. LSU will return to the field for the first national semifinal as they hope to keep their national championship hopes alive.

In the first national semifinal, LSU faces Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, while the Fiesta Bowl will feature Clemson vs. Ohio State.

The full list of finalists can be seen below:

BAYLOR – Phil Snow, Defensive Coordinator

GEORGIA – Dan Lanning, Defensive Coordinator

LSU – Joe Brady, Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers

OHIO STATE – Jeff Hafley, Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach

UTAH – Morgan Scalley, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

