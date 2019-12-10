Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds: Updated Odds for NFL Week 15

The 2019-20 NFL regular season is winding down with just three weeks to go. With only a few games left to play, a handful of playoff spots and division titles remain up for grabs. The oddsmakers, meanwhile, continue to look at the league to determine who should be favored to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

Entering Week 15, the Baltimore Ravens are favored to win Super Bowl 54 at 9-to-4.

The New England Patriots, meanwhile, follow close behind with 9-to-2 odds. The San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and New Orleans Saints round out the top five.

Unfortunately for the Washington Redskins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Carolina Panthers, they are off the board with their postseason hopes officially over.

Where does your favorite team stand in the eyes of the oddsmakers?

A full look at the updated Super Bowl 54 odds can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds – Week 15

Baltimore Ravens — 9/4

New England Patriots — 9/2

San Francisco 49ers — 5/1

Kansas City Chiefs — 7/1

New Orleans Saints — 15/2

Seattle Seahawks — 12/1

Green Bay Packers — 14/1

Minnesota Vikings — 33/1

Philadelphia Eagles — 33/1

Dallas Cowboys — 40/1

Houston Texans — 40/1

Tennessee Titans — 40/1

Buffalo Bills — 50/1

Los Angeles Rams — 50/1

Pittsburgh Steelers — 50/1

Chicago Bears — 150/1

Cleveland Browns — 150/1

Oakland Raiders — 250/1

Denver Broncos — 500/1

Indianapolis Colts — 500/1

Carolina Panthers — Off the Board

Jacksonville Jaguars — Off the Board

Los Angeles Chargers — Off the Board

New York Jets — Off the Board

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Off the Board

Washington Redskins — Off the Board

