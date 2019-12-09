Top 25 College Basketball Rankings 2019: AP Poll For Week 6

The 2019-20 college basketball season is in full swing and its time for the latest Top 25 poll from the Associated Press. On Monday, December 9, the AP Top 25 poll for Week 6 was released with the Louisville Cardinals continuing to hold on to the top spot. The No. 2 team also remains the same with the Kansas Jayhawks following close behind.

Rounding out the top five is the Ohio State Buckeyes, Maryland Terrapins, and Michigan Wolverines.

Ohio State made the jump to No. 3 from No. 6 after an impressive win which included a road win over the North Carolina Tar Heels and Penn State Nittany Lions.

Where does your favorite team stand in the latest AP Poll?

A full look at the college basketball Top 25 AP Poll for Week 6 can be seen below.

Louisville Kansas Ohio State Maryland Michigan Gonzaga Duke Kentucky Virginia Oregon Baylor Auburn Memphis Dayton Arizona Michigan State UNC Butler Tennessee Villanova FSU Seton Hall Xavier Colorado San Diego State

Others receiving votes: Utah State 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, Saint Mary’s 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn State 5, Georgia 4, West Virginia 3, Richmond 3, LSU 2, Duquesne 1, DePaul 1, Virginia Commonwealth 1

About the Associated Press Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press college basketball poll started on Jan. 20, 1949. The original poll had 20 teams, with Saint Louis the first school to hold the No. 1 ranking. From the 1961-62 season through 1967-68 only 10 teams were ranked. It expanded again to 20 teams from 1968-69 through 1988-89. The Top 25 began the next season, and it has stayed at that number ever since. The AP’s final poll is released after the field for the NCAA Tournament is selected.