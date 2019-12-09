College Football Bowl Schedule 2019: Full List of Games

The college football regular season is in the books and we now know where each and every team will be taking the field during the bowl season. After another impressive win in the SEC Championship, the LSU Tigers regained the top spot in the rankings.
Sitting close behind was the Clemson Tigers at No. 2, while the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners rounded out the top four.
As a result of the final rankings, the New Year’s Six Bowl Games will be Georgia vs. Baylor, Wisconsin vs. Oregon, Virginia vs. Florida, and Memphis vs. Penn State. In the first national semifinal, LSU faces Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, while the Fiesta Bowl will feature Clemson vs. Ohio State.
Where will your favorite team take the field during bowl season?
A full look at the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule can be seen below.
Friday, Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl
- Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 2 p.m (ESPN)
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
- Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Dec. 21
Celebration Bowl
- NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), Noon (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
- Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
- Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
- SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl
- FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
- Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
- UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl
- UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
- BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl
- Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
- Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl
- North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
- Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 3:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
- Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
- Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 8 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
- Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl
- Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
- Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
- CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
- CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 30
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
- Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl
- Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Redbox Bowl
- Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 p.m. (FOX)
Orange Bowl
- Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Belk Bowl
- Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
- Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl
- Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
- Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Alamo Bowl
- Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Citrus Bowl
- Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Outback Bowl
- Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
- Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
- Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Jan. 2
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
- Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Gator Bowl
- Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
- Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
- Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
- Miami University (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship in New Orleans
- Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)