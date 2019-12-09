College Football Bowl Schedule 2019: Full List of Games

The college football regular season is in the books and we now know where each and every team will be taking the field during the bowl season. After another impressive win in the SEC Championship, the LSU Tigers regained the top spot in the rankings.

Sitting close behind was the Clemson Tigers at No. 2, while the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners rounded out the top four.

As a result of the final rankings, the New Year’s Six Bowl Games will be Georgia vs. Baylor, Wisconsin vs. Oregon, Virginia vs. Florida, and Memphis vs. Penn State. In the first national semifinal, LSU faces Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, while the Fiesta Bowl will feature Clemson vs. Ohio State.

Where will your favorite team take the field during bowl season?

A full look at the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule can be seen below.

Friday, Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 2 p.m (ESPN)

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl

NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), Noon (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl

UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 3:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 8 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl

Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Redbox Bowl

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 p.m. (FOX)

Orange Bowl

Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Belk Bowl

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl

Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Outback Bowl

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Jan. 2

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 6

Lendingtree Bowl

Miami University (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship in New Orleans

Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)