NFL Betting Odds 2019: Opening Lines & Totals for Week 15

There is still one game remaining in Week 14 of the 2019-20 NFL regular season, but with the final stretch of the season upon us, the oddsmakers are already looking ahead at will be a crucial Week 15 which begins on Thursday, December 12 when the New York Jets take on the Baltimore Ravens.

The heaviest favorite of the week is MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson and the Ravens at -14.5. Only two other games on the schedule have a double-digit spread — Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-12.5) and Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers (-11.5).

How do the oddsmakers see your favorite team’s chances ahead of the third-to-last week of the season?

A full look at the betting odds for Week 15 can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

NFL Week 15 Opening Lines & Totals

New York Jets @ Baltimore Ravens (-14½)

Over/Under 44½

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4) @ Detroit Lions

Over/Under 47½

Philadelphia Eagles (-6) @ Washington Redskins

Over/Under 40½

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers (-5)

Over/Under 41

New England Patriots (-9½) @ Cincinnati Bengals

Over/Under 39½

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans (-3)

Over/Under 47

Seattle Seahawks (-4½) @ Carolina Panthers

Over/Under: TBD

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs (-12½)

Over/Under: TBD

Miami Dolphins @ New York Giants (-2½)

Over/Under: TBD

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Oakland Raiders (-5½)

Over/Under 45

Cleveland Browns (-2½) @ Arizona Cardinals

Over/Under 47

Minnesota Vikings (-3) @ Los Angeles Chargers

Over/Under 46

Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers (-11½)

Over/Under 45½

Los Angeles Rams @ Dallas Cowboys (-3)

Over/Under 47

Buffalo Bills (-1) @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Over/Under 37

Indianapolis Colts @ New Orleans Saints (-8½)

Over/Under 44½