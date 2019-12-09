NFL Betting Odds 2019: Opening Lines & Totals for Week 15

There is still one game remaining in Week 14 of the 2019-20 NFL regular season, but with the final stretch of the season upon us, the oddsmakers are already looking ahead at will be a crucial Week 15 which begins on Thursday, December 12 when the New York Jets take on the Baltimore Ravens.

The heaviest favorite of the week is MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson and the Ravens at -14.5. Only two other games on the schedule have a double-digit spread — Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-12.5) and Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers (-11.5).

How do the oddsmakers see your favorite team’s chances ahead of the third-to-last week of the season?

A full look at the betting odds for Week 15 can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

NFL Week 15 Opening Lines & Totals

New York Jets @ Baltimore Ravens (-14½)
Over/Under                   44½ 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4) @ Detroit Lions
Over/Under                   47½

Philadelphia Eagles (-6) @ Washington Redskins
Over/Under                   40½ 

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers (-5)
Over/Under                   41

New England Patriots (-9½) @ Cincinnati Bengals
Over/Under                   39½

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans (-3)
Over/Under                   47

Seattle Seahawks (-4½) @ Carolina Panthers
Over/Under: TBD

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs (-12½)
Over/Under: TBD

Miami Dolphins @ New York Giants (-2½)
Over/Under: TBD

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Oakland Raiders (-5½)
Over/Under                   45

Cleveland Browns (-2½) @ Arizona Cardinals
Over/Under                   47

Minnesota Vikings (-3) @ Los Angeles Chargers
Over/Under                   46

Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers (-11½)
Over/Under                   45½

Los Angeles Rams @ Dallas Cowboys (-3)
Over/Under                   47

Buffalo Bills (-1) @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Over/Under                   37

Indianapolis Colts @ New Orleans Saints (-8½)
Over/Under                   44½

