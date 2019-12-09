NFL Betting Odds 2019: Opening Lines & Totals for Week 15

There is still one game remaining in Week 14 of the 2019-20 NFL regular season, but with the final stretch of the season upon us, the oddsmakers are already looking ahead at will be a crucial Week 15 which begins on Thursday, December 12 when the New York Jets take on the Baltimore Ravens.
The heaviest favorite of the week is MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson and the Ravens at -14.5. Only two other games on the schedule have a double-digit spread — Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-12.5) and Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers (-11.5).
How do the oddsmakers see your favorite team’s chances ahead of the third-to-last week of the season?
A full look at the betting odds for Week 15 can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.
NFL Week 15 Opening Lines & Totals
New York Jets @ Baltimore Ravens (-14½)
Over/Under 44½
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4) @ Detroit Lions
Over/Under 47½
Philadelphia Eagles (-6) @ Washington Redskins
Over/Under 40½
Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers (-5)
Over/Under 41
New England Patriots (-9½) @ Cincinnati Bengals
Over/Under 39½
Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans (-3)
Over/Under 47
Seattle Seahawks (-4½) @ Carolina Panthers
Over/Under: TBD
Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs (-12½)
Over/Under: TBD
Miami Dolphins @ New York Giants (-2½)
Over/Under: TBD
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Oakland Raiders (-5½)
Over/Under 45
Cleveland Browns (-2½) @ Arizona Cardinals
Over/Under 47
Minnesota Vikings (-3) @ Los Angeles Chargers
Over/Under 46
Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers (-11½)
Over/Under 45½
Los Angeles Rams @ Dallas Cowboys (-3)
Over/Under 47
Buffalo Bills (-1) @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Over/Under 37
Indianapolis Colts @ New Orleans Saints (-8½)
Over/Under 44½