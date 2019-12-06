College Football Awards Finalists 2019: Full List of Players

The 2019 college football season is winding down and now it’s time to look back at some of the top performers throughout the year. Recently, the finalists for The Home Depot College Football Awards were announced.

The awards will take place at the Chick-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN.

Among the hardware that will be handed out is the Maxwell Award, Biletnikoff Award, Chuck Bednarik Award, Davey O’Brien Award and much more will be handed out.

Is your favorite player up for one of the top awards of the college football season?

A full look at the finalists for The Home Depot College Football Awards can be seen below.

Chuck Bednarik Award — Defensive Player of the Year

Derrick Brown, Auburn (Sr.)

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson (Jr.)

Chase Young, Ohio State (Jr.)

Biletnikoff Award — Outstanding Receiver

Ja’Marr Chase, LSU (So.)

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma (Jr.)

Michael Pittman Jr., USC (Sr.)

Lou Groza Award — Outstanding Placekicker

Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia (Sr.)

Keith Duncan, Iowa (Jr.)

Blake Mazza, Washington State (So.)

Ray Guy Award — Punter of the Year

Dane Roy, Houston (Sr.)

Max Duffy, Kentucky (Jr.)

Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse (Jr.)

Maxwell Award — Player of the Year

Joe Burrow, LSU (Sr.)

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma (Sr.)

Chase Young, Ohio State (Jr.)

Davey O’Brien Award — Best Quarterback

Joe Burrow, LSU (Sr.)

Justin Fields, Ohio State (Jr.)

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma (Sr.)

Outland Trophy — Most Outstanding Interior Lineman

Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin (Jr.)

Derrick Brown, Auburn (Sr.)

Penei Sewell, Oregon (So.)

Jim Thorpe Award — Best Defensive Back

Grant Delpit, LSU (Jr.)

Jeff Okudah, Ohio State (Jr.)

J.R. Reed, Georgia (Sr.)

John Mackey Award — Outstanding Tight End

Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic (Sr.)

Hunter Bryant, Washington (Jr.)

Brevin Jordan, Miami (So.)

Wuerffel Trophy — Community Service

Derrick Brown, Auburn (Sr.)

Isaiah Sanders, Air Force (Sr.)

Jon Wassink, Western Michigan