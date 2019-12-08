Juice WRLD Cause of Death: How Did Rapper Die?

The music industry was shocked early Sunday, December 8 by the news that rising star Juice WRLD passed away at age 21. According to TMZ, the Chicago native had a “medical emergency” at Chicago’s Midway Airport.

Juice WRLD, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, reportedly suffered a seizure before being rushed to the hospital.

Shortly after he was transported to the hospital he was declared dead.

From the report:

Wow I can’t believe this R.I.P. @JuiceWorlddd Prayers up for his family pic.twitter.com/sDf262xbmm — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) December 8, 2019

Juice Wrld, the talented young rapper and singer whose career was just taking off, is dead after suffering a seizure in Chicago’s Midway airport … TMZ has learned. Juice’s flight from California landed early Sunday morning and, after deplaning … witnesses tell us he suffered the seizure while walking through the airport. Law enforcement sources say he was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics got on scene.

An official cause of death has not been announced at this time.

"We ain't makin it past 21" Juice wrld predicted his own death damn pic.twitter.com/4XWbKz6UWj — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) December 8, 2019

Our deepest condolences go out to Juice WRLD’s family, fans, and friends and all of those who he impacted in his short time on earth.

