WATCH: Lil Baby Drops Music Video for ‘Woah’

Lil Baby is back with some new visuals. On Friday, December 6, the rapper took to YouTube to release the official music video for his single “Woah.” The Atlanta rapper first dropped the track back in November.

“Woah” is set to appear on Lil Baby’s upcoming album.

“I want to keep that a surprise for the fans,” Lil Baby said in an interview with HipHop-N-More. “They gonna be ready ready when they see the tracklist.”

You can check out the full video below.

[Intro]

New car very noisy

Come through and it’s roarin’

Yeah, yeah

You know how I’m coming

You know how I’m coming

[Verse 1]

Bend her over, then I murk her

Call Gunna if you want you a Birkin

“Oh, Baby, you be lyin’ in your verses

I be hearin’, say you buyin’ ’em purses”

I can’t even lie, you ain’t my type

You ain’t even all that fine in person

I can guarantee you if you my kind

She got every bag you can imagine

Big house, I can really be braggin’

Hundred thousand in my mouth like, “What’s happenin’?”

Not the big cheap teeth, that’s embarrasin’

He ain’t me, you can keep the comparisons

My bitch probably one of the baddest

Good girl, turned her into a savage

Dispatch, got a problem in traffic

We came through in matching G-Wagens

Low-key, I’ve been keeping it classy

Could be really out here doin’ ’em nasty

N*ggas couldn’t even see me in last year

Just started and them n*ggas in last gear

I ain’t even try to and I passed ’em

Giving looks, I contribute to fashion

Drop a song, I be giving them captions

Stand alone, not your regular rapper

[Chorus]

Brand new car is noisy, come through and it’s roarin’ (Skrrt)

You ain’t gotta worry, don’t care about your boyfriend

See me and get nervous, I damn near did it perfect

Work hard and determine, it’s safe to say I earned it, woah

Yeah, none of you guys get fly as me, woah

Matter of fact, none of you guys get high as me, woah

Post my drip up daily just so they can see, woah

Turn me up some more so my haters can hear it, woah (Yeah)

[Verse 2]

I put the dope in the back of the car and I tell ’em to go

She hit when she land, she bring me the bands, she back on the road

She know how I get when I get in that mode

Ain’t fuckin’ with bitches, ain’t buying no clothes

Wanna do shows and make me some songs

Make sure that other shit come in, get sold

We fuck with the strippers ’cause we play with poles

We play with our money and not with our nose

I used to go to the West to get loads

I just came back from the West with a trophy

I’m on some more shit

She said she miss it and sendin’ emojis

No time to kick it, I’m always in motion

Can’t say I miss you, I don’t got emotions

I’m on that back-when-I slept-on-the-floor shit

I’m on that me-and-the-bro-kick-a-door shit

I’m on that back-when-I-stood-at-the-stove shit

Ain’t goin’ broke, I’m just back on my old shit

I’m takin’ drugs, I don’t know how to cope it

I know one thing, I’m never gon’ be hopeless

If you tell ’em what was said, you a rodent

Drive the new Corvette like it’s stolen, yeah

[Chorus]

Brand new car is noisy, come through and it’s roarin’ (Skrrt)

You ain’t gotta worry, don’t care about your boyfriend

See me and get nervous, I damn near did it perfect

Work hard and determine, it’s safe to say I earned it, woah

Yeah, none of you guys get fly as me, woah

Matter of fact, none of you guys get high as me, woah

Post my drip up daily just so they can see, woah

Turn me up some more so my haters can hear it

Brand new car is noisy, come through and it’s roarin’ (Skrrt)

You ain’t gotta worry, don’t care about your boyfriend

See me and get nervous, I damn near did it perfect

Work hard and determine, it’s safe to say I earned it, woah

Yeah, none of you guys get fly as me, woah

Matter of fact, none of you guys get high as me, woah

Post my drip up daily just so they can see, woah

Turn me up some more so my haters can hear it, woah