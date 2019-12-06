WATCH: Lil Baby Drops Music Video for ‘Woah’

Lil Baby is back with some new visuals. On Friday, December 6, the rapper took to YouTube to release the official music video for his single “Woah.” The Atlanta rapper first dropped the track back in November.
“Woah” is set to appear on Lil Baby’s upcoming album.
“I want to keep that a surprise for the fans,” Lil Baby said in an interview with HipHop-N-More. “They gonna be ready ready when they see the tracklist.”
You can check out the full video below.
[Intro]
New car very noisy
Come through and it’s roarin’
Yeah, yeah
You know how I’m coming
You know how I’m coming
[Verse 1]
Bend her over, then I murk her
Call Gunna if you want you a Birkin
“Oh, Baby, you be lyin’ in your verses
I be hearin’, say you buyin’ ’em purses”
I can’t even lie, you ain’t my type
You ain’t even all that fine in person
I can guarantee you if you my kind
She got every bag you can imagine
Big house, I can really be braggin’
Hundred thousand in my mouth like, “What’s happenin’?”
Not the big cheap teeth, that’s embarrasin’
He ain’t me, you can keep the comparisons
My bitch probably one of the baddest
Good girl, turned her into a savage
Dispatch, got a problem in traffic
We came through in matching G-Wagens
Low-key, I’ve been keeping it classy
Could be really out here doin’ ’em nasty
N*ggas couldn’t even see me in last year
Just started and them n*ggas in last gear
I ain’t even try to and I passed ’em
Giving looks, I contribute to fashion
Drop a song, I be giving them captions
Stand alone, not your regular rapper
[Chorus]
Brand new car is noisy, come through and it’s roarin’ (Skrrt)
You ain’t gotta worry, don’t care about your boyfriend
See me and get nervous, I damn near did it perfect
Work hard and determine, it’s safe to say I earned it, woah
Yeah, none of you guys get fly as me, woah
Matter of fact, none of you guys get high as me, woah
Post my drip up daily just so they can see, woah
Turn me up some more so my haters can hear it, woah (Yeah)
[Verse 2]
I put the dope in the back of the car and I tell ’em to go
She hit when she land, she bring me the bands, she back on the road
She know how I get when I get in that mode
Ain’t fuckin’ with bitches, ain’t buying no clothes
Wanna do shows and make me some songs
Make sure that other shit come in, get sold
We fuck with the strippers ’cause we play with poles
We play with our money and not with our nose
I used to go to the West to get loads
I just came back from the West with a trophy
I’m on some more shit
She said she miss it and sendin’ emojis
No time to kick it, I’m always in motion
Can’t say I miss you, I don’t got emotions
I’m on that back-when-I slept-on-the-floor shit
I’m on that me-and-the-bro-kick-a-door shit
I’m on that back-when-I-stood-at-the-stove shit
Ain’t goin’ broke, I’m just back on my old shit
I’m takin’ drugs, I don’t know how to cope it
I know one thing, I’m never gon’ be hopeless
If you tell ’em what was said, you a rodent
Drive the new Corvette like it’s stolen, yeah
[Chorus]
Brand new car is noisy, come through and it’s roarin’ (Skrrt)
You ain’t gotta worry, don’t care about your boyfriend
See me and get nervous, I damn near did it perfect
Work hard and determine, it’s safe to say I earned it, woah
Yeah, none of you guys get fly as me, woah
Matter of fact, none of you guys get high as me, woah
Post my drip up daily just so they can see, woah
Turn me up some more so my haters can hear it
Brand new car is noisy, come through and it’s roarin’ (Skrrt)
You ain’t gotta worry, don’t care about your boyfriend
See me and get nervous, I damn near did it perfect
Work hard and determine, it’s safe to say I earned it, woah
Yeah, none of you guys get fly as me, woah
Matter of fact, none of you guys get high as me, woah
Post my drip up daily just so they can see, woah
Turn me up some more so my haters can hear it, woah