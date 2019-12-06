LISTEN: Camila Cabello ‘Romance’ Stream & Download: New Album

Camila Cabello is back with some new music. On Friday, December 6, the former Fifth Harmony member dropped her sophomore album Romance. The 14-track album runs nearly an hour and includes the hit song “Senorita” alongside Shawn Mendes.

“I can’t believe this is happening. Romance. December 6. I just wanted this album to sound like what falling in love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had,” Cabello wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve never lived as much life as I did writing this album. It was messy, and beautiful, unforgettable and at times so painful I wish I could forget, it was excruciatingly consuming and impossible not to get lost in, it was mine… and now it’s yours.”

Along with the official release date, Cabello announced a 2020 North American tour that will kick off on July 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and end on September 26 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Camila Cabello ‘Romance’ Details

Album: ‘Romance’

Artist: Camila Cabello

Genre: Pop

Run Time: 14 Songs, 46 Minutes

Release Date: Friday, December 6 | ℗ 2019 Simco Ltd. under exclusive license to Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment

Listen to Camila Cabello ‘Romance’ on Spotify

To listen to Camila Cabello ‘Romance’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to Camila Cabello ‘Romance’ on Apple Music

To listen to Camila Cabello ‘Romance’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Camila Cabello ‘Romance’ Tracklist

1. “Shameless”

2. “Living Proof”

3. “Should’ve Said It”

4. “My Oh My” feat. DaBaby

5. “Señorita” feat. Shawn Mendes

6. “Liar”

7. “Bad Kind of Butterflies”

8. “Easy”

9. “Feel It Twice”

10. “Dream of You”

11. “Cry for Me”

12, “This Love”

13. “Used to This”

14. “First Man”