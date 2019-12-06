NBL Executive Predicts LaMelo Ball is Guaranteed as No. 1 Pick

The LaMelo Ball career arch continues to rise during his time with the Illawarra Hawks in the National Basketball League. LaMelo has been impressing during his time overseas and has quickly emerged as a top prospect in the upcoming draft class.

LaMelo has been so impressive that one NBL executive believes there is no way the youngest Ball brother will be passed up with the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

“I don’t see any way where LaMelo doesn’t go No. 1. He sees the floor better than anyone, and his passing and shooting is like nothing I’ve seen before,” the NBL executive told Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek.

His performance has been so impressive that Ball now finds himself as the top-rated prospect on the DraftExpress 2020 NBA Draft Board. Ball was initially slated as an early second-round pick but has since seen a steady rise up the rankings.

From the scouting report:

– Has elite size for a point guard at 6-foot-7. Controls the game from his unique vantage point with impressive creativity, flair, poise and instincts operating off a live dribble. Gifted ball handler who plays at different speeds and can make every pass with either hand, especially operating out of pick-and-roll. Throws 90-foot outlets, makes magical touch passes.

– Has a chance to be an adequate defender eventually due to his combination of terrific size, quick feet and instincts, particularly when he’s playing with energy. Already has some impressive moments at times rotating for steals and contesting shots around the basket. Excellent rebounder for a guard.

– Won’t turn 19 until well after the draft. Will be one of the youngest players picked in the first round. Might still be growing. Frame should continue to evolve into his 20s.

Ball recently recorded his second straight triple-double for the Hawks and has shown no signs of slowing down.