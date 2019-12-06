LISTEN: XXXtentacion ‘Bad Vibes Forever’ Stream & Download: New Album

A posthumous project from the late XXXtentacion has been released. On Friday, December 6, we received a 25-track project titled “Bad Vibes Forever.” The album includes features from the likes of Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Blink 182, Trippie Redd, Rick Ross, and many more.

XXXtentacion was shot and killed at age 20 in Miami, Florida on Monday, June 18. The controversial rapper had a long list of disturbing domestic violence incidents and legal issues. XXXtentacion was leaving a motorsports shop at the time he was shot and killed in what has being described as a targeted robbery.

Dedrick D. Williams was arrested in connection to the shooting death of rapper XXXtentacion, whose name is Jahseh Onfroy. XXXtentacion was just 20 years old at the time of his murder. The 22-year-old Williams was taken into custody and booked for first-degree murder. Williams had previous arrests for grand theft auto, cocaine possession, weapons possession, domestic violence and aggravated assault with a firearm, according to TMZ.

XXXtentacion ‘Bad Vibes Forever’ Details

Album: ‘Bad Vibes Forever’

Artist: XXXtentacion

Genre: Pop

Run Time: 25 Songs, 57 Minutes

Release Date: Friday, December 6 | ℗ 2019 Bad Vibes Forever / EMPIRE

XXXtentacion ‘Bad Vibes Forever’ Tracklist

1. “Introduction”

2. “Ex Bitch”

3. “Ugly”

4. “Bad Vibes Forever” featuring PnB Rock and Trippie Redd

5. “School Shooters” featuring Lil Wayne

6. “I Changed Her Life” featuring Rick Ross

7. “Triumph”

8. “Limbo” featuring Killstation

9. “Before I Realize”

10. “Ecstasy” featuring Noah Cyrus

11. “Kill My Vibe” featuring Tom G

12. “Hot Gyal” featuring Tory Lanez and Mavado

13. “The Only Time I Feel Alive” featuring Craig Xen

14. “The Interlude That Never Ends”

15. “Dæmons” featuring Joey Bada$$ and Kemba

16. “Attention!”

17. “Eat It Up”

18. “Voss” featuring Sauce Walka

19. “Royalty” featuring Vybz Kartel, Stefflon Don, and Ky-Mani Marley

20. “Wanna Grow Old (I Won’t Let Go)” featuring Jimmy Levy

21. “Hearteater”

22. “Northstar Remix” featuring Joyner Lucas

23. “Chase / Glass Shards”

24. “Numb The Pain”

25. “It’s All Fading To Black” featuring Blink 182