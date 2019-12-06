Heartwarming Video Shows Boy With Down Syndrome Comforting Autistic Friend

A heartwarming video is going viral on social media. It’s the kind of pure content we all enjoy seeing and could honestly never get enough of. In the video, a young boy with Down Syndrome was seen comforting his autistic friend at their school in Mexico.

The one boy was distressed when his loving pal came to offer some comfort.

“My nephew has ‘Down’ Syndrome. I put that in quotation marks because there is nothing downs about it,” @StanceGrounded on Twitter. “I’ve never seen anybody w/ the ability to empathize like he does. These kids truly have the most biggest hearts. They are so pure 😭❤️”

Another user added: “This sooo reminds me of my younger brother, who has Down Syndrome, and his best friend, who is autistic. They communicated beautifully, whether the rest of us understood it or not. Everyone who saw this just witnessed the absolute, pure love I’ve been lucky to witness for years.”

You can check out the video below.

#VIRAL Un chico Down con un enorme corazón, consolando a su manera a su compañero de grupo, niño autista. Posted by Jalisco oculto on Friday, November 29, 2019

From the New York Post:

The heartwarming interaction has social media all aglow, garnering more than 20 million views and 157,000 likes on Facebook, and supporters from around the world couldn’t help but be inspired by the boys’ tenderness. While their identities are still unknown, they have become an example of what genuine and unabashed compassion looks like. Many came to share their own touching experiences of living with children with special needs.

