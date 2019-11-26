Former Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter has had enough, and he is attempting to rehabilitate his image with a new public interview. Unfortunately, the interview became nothing but a viral sensation with Schnatter making some wild claims as pizza grease oozed out of his pores.

Schnatter was sounding off about his ouster from the company after he received backlash for using the n-word in a company conference call and criticizing NFL players who kneeled during the national anthem.

That’s when he revealed that he has still been devouring pizza despite his displeasure with the company.

“I’ve had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days,” Schnatter told WDRB News. “And it’s not the same pizza. It’s not the same product. It just doesn’t tastes as good. “Steve Ritchie, Olivia Kirtley, the board of directors all used the black community and race as a way to steal the company. They stole the company, and now they’ve destroyed the company.

“Stay tuned. The day of reckoning will come. The record will be straight.”

The Papa John interview is lovely pic.twitter.com/bpDMDm9t9G — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 26, 2019

It looks like excessive sweating is a side effect of stuffing your face with low-quality pizza for the past month.

Schnatter also touched on the racial controversies before specifically calling out executives by using their names before saying they fabricated the entire controversy.

“I never dreamed that people that I cared about, that I loved, that I made multimillionaires, would do what they did,” Schnatter said. “They fabricated it. Shame on them. “This is all a farce. Nothing sells like the truth, and the truth, sooner or later, all comes out.

“Steve Ritchie, Olivia Kirtley, the board of directors all used the black community and race as a way to steal the company. They stole the company, and now they’ve destroyed the company.” “Olivia Kirtley and Mark Shapiro should be in jail. It’s that bad. What they’ve done is just wrong, and they’ve hurt a lot of people.”

That all sounds like a lot of bitter pizza, bitter ingrdients.