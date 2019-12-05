Cowboys vs Bears Live Stream: Watch Thursday Night Football Online

The Dallas Cowboys make the trip to Soldier Field on Thursday, December 5 for a meeting with the Chicago Bears in primetime. Both teams enter the game sitting at a disappointing 6-6 and will be looking to gain some momentum down the final stretch of the season.

For the Cowboys, Thursday night gives the team an opportunity to get back into the win column while strengthening their lead in the division.

“Talk is cheap right? We’ve talked a lot,” Prescott said, via ESPN.com. “We’ve talked a bunch and got ourselves right to where we are. In a moment like this I say hell with the talking and I’m going to do more. I’m going to work harder and if you’re a young guy looking for somebody to figure it out, how to do it, yeah, look at me and some of these other guys because that’s exactly what we’re doing — putting our head down focusing and doubling down on ourselves.”

Cowboys vs Bears Viewing Details & Info

Date: Thursday, December 5

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

TV Channel: NFL Network, FOX, Amazon

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3 | O/U: 43.5

How To Live Stream Cowboys vs Bears Online

Your best bet for watching the Thursday Night Football via live stream is NFL.com. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the draft through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Blue + Sports Extra package includes NFL Network and NFL Redzone and costs $35 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the game online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you will get a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Cowboys vs Bears On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch the game on your TV or computer, NFL Network has you covered with the Watch NFL Network app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play, or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the draft on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the game for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.