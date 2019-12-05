North Korea Warns USA to Prepare For Mysterious ‘Christmas Gift’

Well, this one is getting interesting. This week, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea issued a bizarre warning to the United States ahead of the holidays. Ri Thae Song, a first vice minister at the North Korean Foreign Ministry working on U.S. affairs, said that North Korea is preparing a “Christmas gift.”

The ominous warning is surrounded by plenty of questions as no one really seems to know what to expect from the North Koreans.

The warning also comes at a time where the North Korea-USA relationship is questionable at best.

“The dialogue touted by the U.S. is, in essence, nothing but a foolish trick hatched to keep the DPRK bound to dialogue and use it in favor of the political situation and election in the U.S.,” Ri said, via WDSU 6.

“It is entirely up to the U.S. what Christmas gift it will select to get.”

From the report:

In 2017, North Korea referred to its first test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as a “gift” for the U.S. on the Fourth of July holiday. That launch sparked what became a tense, months-long standoff with the U.S. What happens in the coming weeks will likely determine if Washington’s next so-called “Christmas gift” turns out to be similarly volatile.

“It’s hard to predict because it could go either way,” said Duyeon Kim, senior adviser on Northeast Asia and nuclear policy to the International Crisis Group. “It really depends on the circumstance and the situation, which will better inform how North Korea reacts.”

Get your popcorn ready, folks.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.