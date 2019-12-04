Tom Steyer Qualifies for December Democratic Debate

The Democratic Debate in December just had another candidate qualify. While Kamala Harris had qualified before announcing her decision to drop out of the race, another candidate has reached the threshold to take the debate stage in just over a week.

To qualify for the debates candidates had to reach 4 percent in four polls approved by the Democratic National Committee or 6 percent in two polls in early nominating states and get contributions from 200,000 donors.

Seyer joins Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden, and South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg on the debate stage.

From Politico:

The debate is set for Dec. 19 in Los Angeles at Loyola Marymount University and is the sixth in the series of 12 planned debates sanctioned by the DNC. The DNC has not announced how candidates can qualify for any of the debates that will take place in the new year, but participation thresholds are expected to increase. Two other candidates are on the precipice of qualifying for the December debate: Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang. Yang and Gabbard each need one more poll to qualify for the debate, as both say they have crossed the donor threshold.

We will have to wait and see whether Seyer makes a real impact on the race.

