LOOK: Navy Football’s Under Armour Heritage Uniform Photos

The Navy football program will be the latest college football team to wear special throwback uniforms as part of Under Armour’s 150th-anniversary celebration. The Midshipmen will be wearing the uniforms for the annual Army-Navy Game.

Navy will wear throwback uniforms on game day that pay tribute to the Navy football greats of the 60’s and their Heisman-winning ways with Joe Bellino and Roger Staubach.

“From 1960-63, Navy posted a 30-12 record, went 4-0 against Army, was ranked as high as No. 2 in the country and played in both the Orange and Sugar Bowls. Navy produced two Heisman Trophy winners during that time with Joe Bellino winning the award in 1960 and Roger Staubach in 1963,” the press release reads.

“The uniforms they wore featured a traditional navy blue contrasted with brilliant gold accents, a brilliant look for some of the best teams in the nation during their respective seasons. This era provided the appropriate inspiration needed to outfit the current Midshipmen squad for Saturday’s rivalry game.”

It adds:

Notably, the helmets each Navy player will don is a nod to both Heisman winners of the early 1960s as the design takes a cue from the actual Heisman trophy Bellino and Staubach themselves hoisted. A burnished coat of bronze paint wraps each helmet and lays beneath Navy’s iconic anchor logo that serves as a call to the Naval Academy’s roots at sea, while the two Heisman winner’s uniform numbers are front and center. Each ‘Heisman helmet’ represents a manifestation of the on-field excellence of the Academy’s forebears, as they attempt to steamroll an Army team and extend the dominance of Go Navy, Beat Army.

You can check out additional photos of the Navy football program’s 150th-anniversary uniforms below.

Navy Football 150th Anniversary Uniform Photo Gallery

VIEW GALLERY

The 13 programs that will be wearing the Heritage uniforms apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, ‘Segoe UI’, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, ‘Helvetica Neue’, sans-serif”>at some point during the 2019 college football season are: the Boston College Eagles, Cincinnati Bearcats, Colorado State Rams, Maryland Terrapins, Navy Midshipmen, Northwestern Wildcats, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, South Carolina Gamecocks, Temple Owls, Texas Tech Red Raiders, University of California-Berkeley Golden Bears, Utah Utes, and Wisconsin Badgers.

What are your thoughts on the Under Armour heritage uniforms? Sound off in the comments section below.