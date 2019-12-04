Joe Burrow Wins Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

As the college football season winds down, the top awards are naming their finalists and winners. For the 2019 Johnny Unitas Award, that means Heisman Trophy front-runner Joe Burrow from the LSU Tigers is the man.

Burrow was named the winner of the Unitas Award on Wednesday, December 4.

“Burrow has set numerous school records as a senior in 2019. He has led LSU to a perfect 12-0 mark and a No. 1 national ranking during the regular season. He is the first player in SEC history to throw for 4,000 yards and 40 TDs in the same season and he broke the SEC single-season passing yards record in 2019 with 4,614 and tied the SEC single-season mark for passing TDs with 44,” the award states.

“The Ohio-native owns numerous LSU records, including passing yards, passing TDs, total offense, completions, and led LSU to eight wins over Top 10 teams during his career, the most of any quarterback in school history. Burrow is currently 22-3 as LSU’s starting quarterback and is only the second quarterback in LSU history to guide the Tigers to back-to-back 10-win seasons, ranking No. 5 in LSU history in passing yards with 7,260 and he did it in just two years. He completed 20+ passes in 15-straight games and he is the first quarterback in school history with four or more and owns 12, 300-yard career passing games and ten in 2019, which are both the most in school history.”

Past standout winners of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award include: Peyton Manning (Tennessee, 1997); Carson Palmer (USC, 2002); Eli Manning (Ole Miss, 2003); Brady Quinn (Notre Dame, 2006); Matt Ryan (Boston College, 2007); Colt McCoy (Texas, 2009), Andrew Luck (Stanford, 2011), Marcus Mariota (Oregon, 2014) Connor Cook (Michigan State, 2015) Deshaun Watson (Clemson, 2016) Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State 2017) and last year’s winner Gardner Minshew, II (Washington State).

