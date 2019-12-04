There was plenty of pettiness at the NATO summit in London, England this week. In a video that has surfaced online, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can be seen gossiping with France’s Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

During the exchange, the world leaders can be seen mocking Donald Trump over his impromptu and lengthy press conferences that have come after every meeting.

Trudeau joked that he was “late because [Trump] takes a 40-minute press conference off the top.”

Check out the video below:

"I watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor." WATCH: Justin Trudeau, Macron, other NATO leaders appear to gossip about Trump in viral clip https://t.co/U52Dic4tKx pic.twitter.com/wWzectqVex — The Hill (@thehill) December 4, 2019

As you might expect, Trump wasn’t too happy with the video that surfaced.

During a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel Trump commented on the video and used it as an opportunity to bash Trudeau for being “two-faced” with his actions.

“He’s two-faced,” Trump said. “I find him to be a very nice guy. But the truth is I called him out because he’s not paying their 2 percent and I guess he’s not happy about that,” Trump continued. “He should be paying 2 percent. It’s Canada and they have money and they should be paying 2 percent.

“Look, I’m representing the US and he should be paying more than he’s paying and he understands that. So I can imagine he’s not that happy, but that’s the way it is.”

Tensions between Trudeau and Trump rised during their meeting on Monday when Trump pressed Trudeau about Canada’s financial commitment to NATO.

From the New York Post:

“Well, we’ll put them on a payment plan, you know? We’ll put Canada on a payment plan, right? I’m sure the prime minister would love that,” Trump said. Then he added: “What are you at? What is your number?” Trudeau said Canada increased its commitment by 70 percent but failed to answer the question directly. “Okay, where are you now, in terms of your number?” Trump pressed him. “We’re at 1.35,” Trudeau replied.

