Kamala Harris Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Senator Kamala Harris has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. On Tuesday, December 3, Harris announced that she is suspending her campaign after a continued drop in the nationwide polls. Harris was once a promising candidate but fell out of favor with voters during the debate cycle.

“I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete. In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do,” Harris wrote in a post on Medium. “So, to you my supporters, it is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today.

“But I want to be clear with you: I am still very much in this fight. And I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for The People. All the people.”

The California Congresswoman peaked in the polls in June after going toe-to-toe with Vice President Joe Biden.

However, a confrontation with Tulsi Gabbard the following month began to sink her campaign.

Kamala Harris Bio

Born: October 20, 194 (age 54)

Harris attended Howard University and majored in political science and economics. She was the liberal arts student council freshman class representative, a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, and member of the debate team. After Howard, Harris earned her Juris Doctor from the University of California’s Hastings College of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of California in 1990.

Following her education, Harris was the deputy district attorney in Alameda County, California where she was also the chief of the Community and Neighborhood Division for San Francisco City Attorney Louise Renne. She went on to serve as the 27th District Attorney of San Francisco and the 32nd Attorney General of California.

Harris then ran for a seat in the U.S. Senate and won the election in 2016 to become the first U.S. Senator of Jamaican or Indian ancestry and California’s third female Senator.

On January 21, 2019, Harris officially announced she would be running for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential race.