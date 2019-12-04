Americans Wake Up Grumpy More Often Than Not

If you are waking up in America, the chances are you are going to be in a bad mood. In an article from the New York Post, it was revealed that Americans wake up grumpy on average of six times a week.

A total of 2,000 Americans were surveyed by in a study conducted by OnePoll, on behalf of Hatch.co which determined their sleeping habits.

The biggest disruption of sleep was listed as “outside noise, temperature and unusual dreams.” The quality of sleep led to many people waking up on the wrong side of the bed.

From the report:

72 percent of those surveyed reported needing more or better quality sleep. Three in 10 respondents point the finger at stress and anxiety causing them to wake unexpectedly from their slumber. Other common culprits included needing to use the restroom (75 percent) and temperature issues (36 percent). Americans in relationships also reported their partner’s sleeping habits contribute to waking up in the middle of the night — with snoring being the number one disruptor at 30 percent.

“Living a well-rested lifestyle is an attainable goal,” said Crady Weiss. “Consistencies at bedtime, understanding your ideal sleep environment and prioritizing sleep and wellness will help you develop a healthy sleep routine.”

Let’s hope that everyone can have more success sleeping moving forward because no one has time for people with a bad attitude.

apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, ‘Segoe UI’, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, ‘Helvetica Neue’, sans-serif”>That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.