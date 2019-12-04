A top 10 clash is set for Wednesday, December 4 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes make the trip to the Dean E. Smith Center for a meeting with the No. 7 North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels enter the game as a slight 3.5-point favorite.

Ohio State, however, is ready for the challenge.

“We need to be prepared for the moment whenever it comes,” Buckeyes guard Duane Washington Jr. said, via ESPN.com. “We had a serious approach going into this year.”

All of the information you need for Tuesday night’s game can be seen below.

Ohio State vs North Carolina Viewing Details: Time, Channel & Live Stream

Event: Ohio State vs North Carolina

Venue: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN

Betting Odds: North Carolina -3.5 | O/U: 140

Streaming: WatchESPN

How To Live Stream Ohio State vs North Carolina Online

You can live stream Ohio State vs North Carolina online with on WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet.

The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

How To Live Stream Ohio State vs North Carolina on Mobile Device

You can watch live stream the game on the WatchESPN app, which is available for app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store. You will need to sign in with your cable provided information.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.