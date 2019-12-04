College Football Playoff Rankings 2019: Week 15

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings of the 2019 season were released on Tuesday, December 3. This week, the No. 1 team remained unchanged as the Ohio State Buckeyes once again edged out the LSU Tigers for the top spot.

Rounding out the top five was the Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Utah Utes.

The big loser in the latest rankings was the Alabama Crimson Tide, which dropped from No. 5 after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Auburn in the Iron Bowl which effectively ended their playoff hopes.

Where did your favorite team check in when the selection committee announced the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season?

A full look at the rankings for games played through November 30 can be seen below.

Ohio State (12-0) LSU (12-0) Clemson (12-0) Georgia (11-1) Utah (11-1) Oklahoma (11-1) Baylor (11-1) Wisconsin (10-2) Florida (10-2) Penn State (10-2) Auburn (9-3) Alabama (10-2) Oregon (10-2) Michigan (9-3) Notre Dame (10-2) Iowa (9-3) Memphis (11-1) Minnesota (10-2) Boise State (11-1) Cincinnati (10-2) Appalachian State (11-1) USC (8-4) Virginia (9-3) Navy (9-2) Oklahoma State (8-4)

Did the selection committee get this week’s rankings correct? Sound off in the comments section below and in the meantime here is a full look at when the rankings will be released throughout the remainder season:

Sunday, December 8 (Selection Day): Noon – 4 p.m. ET

