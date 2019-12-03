Michigan vs Louisville Live Stream: How to Watch NCAA Basketball Online

College basketball gets a marquee matchup on Tuesday, December 3 with the surprising No. 4-ranked Michigan Wolverines heading to the KFC Yum! Center for a meeting with the top-ranked Louisville Cardinals in the annual ACC/Big Ten Clash.

After big wins over the North Carolina Tar Heels and Gonzaga Bulldogs, Michigan went from unranked to No. 4 in the nation and are showing why the Wolverines made the right choice in naming Juwan Howard head coach.

Louisville head coach Chris Mack, however, is ready for the challenge.

“I haven’t seen all the teams, but they played exceedingly well down in Atlantis,” Mack said, via ESPN.com.

“They’re a very talented, well-coached and connected team. Anytime somebody that’s never been a coach at this level comes in, from our perspective, you can always see the seeds of either it’s not going the right way, or he really knows what he’s doing. The respect level (Howard’s) players have for him is extremely evident.”

All of the information you need for Tuesday night’s game can be seen below.

Michigan vs Louisville Viewing Details: Time, Channel & Live Stream

Event: Michigan vs Louisville

Venue: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN

Betting Odds: Louisville -5.5 | O/U: 139.5

Streaming: WatchESPN

How To Live Stream Michigan vs Louisville Online

You can live stream Michigan vs Louisville online with on WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet.

The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

How To Live Stream Michigan vs Louisville on Mobile Device

You can watch live stream the game on the WatchESPN app, which is available for app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store. You will need to sign in with your cable provided information.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.