Lola Price: Starbucks Manager Says She Was Wrongfully Fired Over ‘Pig’ Cup

A Starbucks manager is claiming that she was wrongfully terminated over a cup labeled “Pig” which went viral. Lola Price managed the Oklahoma Starbucks which gained attention after a police officer received his order with his cup labeled “Pig.”

She claims that the company was “looking for someone to take the blame” before she was ousted.

“I was terminated from my position because, Starbucks was looking for someone to take the blame for this and to save some face from their company,” Price said, according to local news station KTUL. “He laughed it off, said it was cool. I handed him his blueberry muffin and went I back off the floor to continue doing my shift manager duties.

“They, to make it seem like they were right on top of everything, which they are… they terminated me from my position with no cause.”

Starbucks addressed the incident immediately after it went viral.

“The Starbucks partner who wrote this offensive word on a cup used poor judgment and is no longer a partner after this violation of company policy,” the company said in a statement.

Starbucks has not commented on Price’s allegations.

