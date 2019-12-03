Ibraheem Yazeed, who was previously arrested and charged with kidnapping and attempted murder of Aniah Blanchard, has had his charges upgraded. According to WVTM 13, the 29-year-old Yazeed now faces capital murder charges for the death of Blanchard, who is the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Yazeed if he is convicted, according to Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.

“We are now upgrading the charges from kidnapping in the first degree to capital murder. And in this case, capital murder is the intentional murder during a kidnapping,” Hughes said. “And we will also be seeking the death penalty for Mr. Yazeed.”

From the report:

Hughes said Yazeed is the “lone person responsible” for Blanchard’s abduction and shooting death. Yazeed, 29, is being held in jail without bond. Blanchard’s body was found in Shorter, Ala. more than a month after her disappearance. She was last seen alive in Auburn on Oct. 23. Hughes said the case has “absolutely shaken our community to its core.”

Ibraheem Yazeed, the suspect in the Aniah Blanchard kidnapping case, was arrested late Thursday night in Pensacola, Florida after a brief on-foot pursuit, according to al.com. Yazeed was charged with first-degree kidnapping. Blanchard was last seen on October 23.

Yazeed was awaiting trial for kidnapping, robbery and attempted murder in a previous incident.

Blanchard was a student at Southern Union State Community College.

She was last seen at the same location as Yazeed and it is believed that she may have been kidnapped during a carjacking. The Auburn Police Department arrested three individuals in relation to the disappearance and murder of Blanchard.

Yazeed and Antwain Shamar Fisher, 35, have been charged with first-degree kidnapping. David Lee Johnson Sr., 63, is charged with hindering prosecution.

