Apple Music Awards Winners 2019: Inaugural Honorees Announced

The inaugural Apple Music Awards were announced this week with the streaming service honoring three artists. The artists will be honor during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on Wednesday, December 4. The awards will be live-streamed and feature a performance by top artists Billie Eilish, who earned the top honor as Global Artist of the Year.

Eilish was also named Artist of the Year and received Album of the Year.

Lizzo, meanwhile, was named the Breakthrough Artist of the Year, while Lil Nas X received Song of the Year with his record-breaking viral hit “Old Town Road.”

“Introducing the Apple Music Awards, a celebration of the best and boldest musicians of 2019 and the enormous impact they have had on global culture this year,” a press release from Apple said in a statement. “The Apple Music Awards honor achievements in music across five distinct categories and winners are chosen through a process that reflects the service’s editorial perspective, combined with what customers around the world are loving most.”

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and International Content added: “The Apple Music Awards are designed to recognize the passion, energy and creativity of the world’s favorite artists. The musically diverse group of inaugural winners have sparked deep social conversation, influenced culture and inspired our customers around the world. We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate them.”

Not too many teenagers—or artists of any age—have had a year like @billieeilish's 2019. Take a look back at her rise and see why she won the Apple Music Award for Artist of the Year and Top Album of the Year. #AppleMusicAwards2019https://t.co/9OZK3rwIOi pic.twitter.com/jcTvxiUcim — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) December 3, 2019

.@LilNasX’s #OldTownRoad was everywhere in 2019. Congratulations to the winner of the first-ever Apple Music Award for Top Song of the Year. #AppleMusicAwards2019 https://t.co/9OZK3rwIOi pic.twitter.com/7EOppjrtpp — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) December 3, 2019

You can tune in to the presentation on Wednesday night and catch Billie Eilish’s live performance on the Apple Music website.