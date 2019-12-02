Lil Wayne Launches His Own Marijuana Brand GKUA Ultra Premium

We all know that Lil Wayne enjoys his cannabis, and now the rapper is set to get in on the marijuana business. The announcement that Lil Wayne is launching his own marijuana brand GKUA Ultra Premium makes him the latest celebrity to put some skin in the game.

The cannabis company claims to have products with the “highest natural levels of THC available.”

Lil Wayne shared the announcement with his followers on social media.

“The combination of our incredible products, market knowledge and commitment to quality, paired with the unmatched fanbase of Lil Wayne, the ultimate cannabis connoisseur, creates an unprecedented opportunity to create a cannabis brand that values creativity and the artistic pursuit,” said GKUA co-founder and president Beau Golob in a statement. “It’s an honor to lead this company along with Lil Wayne, curating a premium line of products that inspired people and feeds their creativity.”

Weezy added: “I used to just want to get high, now I smoke to get inspired,” said Lil Wayne of the launch of the brand. “With GKUA, I’m sharing a feeling that I love.”

He is a true revolutionary.

From Complex:

To coincide with the launch of the brand, GKUA will offer customers the chance to win tickets to the GKUA VIP Party, featuring a performance from Tunechi himself. The brand’s products will be available at select Los Angeles dispensaries starting in 2020, with more locations expected to follow. At launch GKUA will offer THC vape carts, concentrates, and more.

Smoke up, friends.

apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, ‘Segoe UI’, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, ‘Helvetica Neue’, sans-serif”>That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.