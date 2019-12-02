Top 25 College Basketball Rankings 2019: AP Poll For Week 5

The 2019-20 college basketball season is underway and its time for the latest Top 25 poll from the Associated Press. On Monday, December 2, the AP Top 25 poll for Week 5 was released with the Louisville Cardinals taking over the top spot.

Rounding out the top five is the Kansas Jayhawks, Maryland Terrapins, Michigan Wolverines, and Virginia Cavaliers.

The Duke Blue Devils tumbled to the No. 10 spot after a shocking upset loss to Stephen F. Austin at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Where does your favorite team stand in the latest AP Poll?

A full look at the college basketball Top 25 AP Poll for Week 5 can be seen below.

Louisville Kansas Maryland Michigan Virginia Ohio State UNC Kentucky Gonzaga Duke Michigan State Arizona Oregon Auburn Memphis Seton Hall Florida State Baylor Dayton Colorado Tennessee Washington Villanova Butler Utah State

Others Receiving Votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego St. 89, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 86, Oklahoma St. 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn St. 9, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, SMU 1, Delaware 1.

About the Associated Press Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press college basketball poll started on Jan. 20, 1949. The original poll had 20 teams, with Saint Louis the first school to hold the No. 1 ranking. From the 1961-62 season through 1967-68 only 10 teams were ranked. It expanded again to 20 teams from 1968-69 through 1988-89. The Top 25 began the next season, and it has stayed at that number ever since. The AP’s final poll is released after the field for the NCAA Tournament is selected.