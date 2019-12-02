Bellator MMA is announcing its first event of the 2020 calendar with Bellator 239: Ruth vs. Amosov at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The event is headlined by a bout between upcoming welterweight contenders Ed Ruth and Yaroslav Amosov. Ruth, a three-time NCAA wrestling champion, is 8-1, while the Ukranian Amosov is an impressive 22-0.

“Coming off of a gritty victory over Jason Jackson at Bellator 231 last October, the 29-year-old Ruth will enter the Bellator cage for the 10th time in his four-year professional career on Feb. 21 in search of his ninth promotional win. With six finishes his first nine contests, the Penn State University wrestling-standout will look to continue his impressive run through Bellator’s 170-pound class in a marquee matchup with Amosov. Signed by Bellator in 2015, ‘EZ’ entered the promotion following a three-year NCAA Division I national championship run and has since racked up additional career victories against UFC veterans Kiichi Kunimoto and Chris Dempsey,” the press release reads.

“Entering the Bellator cage for the fourth time, Bellator 239 will mark the first main event of Amosov’s run with the promotion. Undefeated since turning pro in 2012, the undefeated Ukrainian athlete has defeated Erick Silva, Gerald Harris and David Rickels en route to his upcoming matchup with Ruth. Nicknamed ‘Dynamo,’ the 26-year-old served as the alternate in 2019’s Welterweight World Grand Prix, but now has his sights firmly set on a shot at Douglas Lima’s newly won championship belt.”

In the co-main event, former UFC and The Ultimate Fighter standout Myles Jury takes on Brandon Girtz in a lightweight battle.

Who else will be competing on the card?

Additional bouts will be announced in the coming weeks, along with an official venue and location.

Below is all of the information you will need to catch the event from the opening bout.

Bellator 239: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: Bellator 239

Date: Friday, February 21, 2020

Location: Thackerville, Oklahoma

Venue: WinStar World Casino

Main Card Card Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Paramount Network, DAZN

Bellator 239 Fight Card

Welterweight Main Event: Ed Ruth (8-1) vs. Yaroslav Amosov (22-0)

(8-1) vs. (22-0) Lightweight Co-Main Event: Brandon Girtz (16-8) vs. Myles Jury (17-5)