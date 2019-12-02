LaMelo Ball Draft Stock: Melo Tops DraftExpress 2020 NBA Draft Board

LaMelo Ball had a disappointing tenure in Lithuania which led to many questioning whether his father LaVar made the right decision by pulling him out of high school in Chino Hills. But after reviving his career at Spire Academy in Ohio, Ball has continued to rehabilitate his image in Australia.

As a member of the Illawarra Hawks, Ball has been putting up incredible numbers and setting records throughout the National Basketball League (NBL).

His performance has been so impressive that Ball now finds himself as the top-rated prospect on the DraftExpress 2020 NBA Draft Board. Ball was initially slated as an early second-round pick but has since seen a steady rise up the rankings.

From the scouting report:

– Has elite size for a point guard at 6-foot-7. Controls the game from his unique vantage point with impressive creativity, flair, poise and instincts operating off a live dribble. Gifted ball handler who plays at different speeds and can make every pass with either hand, especially operating out of pick-and-roll. Throws 90-foot outlets, makes magical touch passes.

– Has a chance to be an adequate defender eventually due to his combination of terrific size, quick feet and instincts, particularly when he’s playing with energy. Already has some impressive moments at times rotating for steals and contesting shots around the basket. Excellent rebounder for a guard.

– Won’t turn 19 until well after the draft. Will be one of the youngest players picked in the first round. Might still be growing. Frame should continue to evolve into his 20s.

Ball recently recorded his second straight triple-double for the Hawks and has shown no signs of slowing down.

The biggest issue facing Ball is his inconsistency with his shot, but his ability to contribute with rebounds and assists allows him to be productive anytime he is on the court. If Ball can tighten up his shot, he will be the surefire top pick and be an intriguing prospect to continue watching develop as he takes the next step of his career in the NBA.