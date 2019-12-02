Dwyane Wade Defends Son After Criticism Over Crop Top, Nails

Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade is coming to the defense of his 12-year-old Zion after receiving backlash on social media following a family photo on Thanksgiving. Wade posed with Zion, wife Gabrielle Union, and the couple’s youngest child for the photo.

Negative comments began flying in once people noticed Wade’s son was wearing a crop top and acrylic nails.

“I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo,” Wade wrote on Twitter. “Stupidity is apart of this world we live in — so i get it. But here’s the thing — I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!

“As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that i see them, love them and support them.”

Wade previously voiced his support for Zion by accompanying his son to a Pride festival earlier this year.

“I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” Wade said. “My job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.

“This is my job as a father. I’m very uneasy about accolades that come from supporting my kids or the negativity that comes from it. I’m doing what every parent has to do. Once you bring kids into this world, you become unselfish. It’s my job to be their role model, to be their voice in my kids’ lives, to let them know you can conquer the world. So, go and be your amazing self and we’re going to sit back and just love you.” You have to respect Wade’s unwavering support for his son. The support will go a long way in allowing his son to feel comfortable in his own skin as he continues to grow up during some of the most difficult years of your life as you try to figure out who you truly are.