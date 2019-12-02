Alabama Kicker Joseph Bulovas Apologizes to Fans After Auburn Loss

Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas had a rough weekend. The Crimson Tide kicker received a lot of criticism and blame after Alabama’s loss to the rival Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl. Bulovas had the opportunity to tie the game at the end of regulation but hit a 30-yard field goal attempt off of the upright.

Minutes later, Alabama was penalized for an illegal substitution and their College Football Playoff hopes ended.

Following the game, Bulovas took some time to digest the loss and reaction to his missed kick before issuing a statement to Crimson Tide fans across the nation.

“After reflecting on the game, I just wanted to express my apologies to the entire Crimson Tide nation,” Bulovas said in the statement. “Nobody was more disappointed than myself. Regardless of the circumstances, that is a kick I should make in my sleep and nobody is as big of a critic as I am of myself. To the fans, my coaches and my teammates; I promise you will never see a guy work as hard as I will for the entirety of my career because I owe that to all of you.

“I refuse to let this be anything more than a bump in the road and I’m confident I will come back better because of it. I wear my emotions on my sleeve and this one was hard to take to say the least, but I have confidence in this team and in myself and that’s what’s motivating going forward. I have and will always give it everything I’ve got for this team which is something that will never change.”

That is exactly the kind of attitude you should have, so it is good to see Bulovas keeping his head up.

