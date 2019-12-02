AP Top 25 College Football Rankings 2019: Week 15 AP Poll

Another week of college football is in the books and the Associated Press has rolled out its latest AP Top 25 poll. Once again, it is none other than the red hot LSU Tigers led by Heisman Trophy frontrunner Joe Burrow who lead the way.

Following LSU is the Ohio State Buckeyes, Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Utah Utes to round out the top five.

A stunning collapse at the end of regulation for the Alabama Crimson Tide lost Nick Saban’s squad a win against the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl and effectively ended their hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide fell from No. 5 to No. 9 in the polls.

Where does your favorite team stand entering the upcoming weekend in the eyes of the Associated Press voters?

The complete AP Top 25 poll for Week 15 can be seen below.

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings — Week 15

LSU Ohio State Clemson Georgia Utah Oklahoma Florida Baylor Alabama Wisconsin Auburn Penn State Oregon Notre Dame Minnesota Memphis Michigan Iowa Boise State Appalachian State Cincinnati Virginia Navy USC Air Force

Others Receiving Votes: SMU 50, Oklahoma State 36, Kansas State 36, UCF 6, Virginia Tech 6, Iowa State 5, Arizona State 4, California 3, Washington 2

The Associated Press rankings carry more weight than polls like the Coaches Poll and FWAA Poll, as they are part of the deciding factor on which teams reach the College Football Playoff. The Coaches Poll, which is not part of the College Football Playoff selection committee’s formula to determine the four teams that will compete for the College Football Playoff National Championship, is voted on by 65 FBS head coaches.

Longtime college football writers who vote in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll include Ben Jones, Bill Landis, Brett McMurphy, Brian Howell, Rece Davis, Rob Long, Robert Gagliardi, Steve Layman, Steve Virgen, Tom Murphy, and Tony Parks.

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.