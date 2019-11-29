A suspect in the London Bridge attack on Friday, November 29 was shot and killed by police after an attack that has been described as a suspect terrorist attack. Multiple victims were reportedly injured before the suspect — who was wearing a fake suicide vest — was shot.

It was a terrifying moment that sent shockwaves through the city and now we can all see the wild moments before it all came to an end.

Shortly after the incident, a video surfaced online which shows the suspect being pinned down on the London Bridge by bystanders until police could arrive. Once police arrive, the suspect allegedly was wielding a knife along with the vest before the cops fired the fatal bullet.

The New York Post has since shared the shocking footage:

Police officers responded to the incident around 2:00 p.m. ET.

“A male suspect was shot by specialist armed officers from the City of London police and I can confirm that this suspect died at the scene,” Neil Basu, the UK’s top counter-terrorism officer, told reporters, according to The Sun.

“A number of other people received injuries during this incident. We believe a device that was strapped to the body of the suspect was a hoax explosive device.”

There is still speculation as to whether there were co-conspirators in the attack. While the deceased suspect was tussling with bystanders and killed, another man can be seen slowly walking away from the scene with a knife in his hand. It is unclear whether he had the knife originally or whether he had taken the knife from the suspect.

That is all the information that is available at this time.