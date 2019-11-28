Bills vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Online

The Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys keep a busy slate of NFL Thanksgiving games going at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, November 28. The game serves as the appetizer for the primetime clash between NFC South rivals Atlanta and New Orleans later in the night.

With the Cowboys struggling, the would love to use the all-familiar Thanksgiving stage to regain some momentum as questions continue to swirl about their coaching staff.

The Bills, however, want to show that their 8-3 record is no fluke.

“I’d say it’s an opportunity for us to take a step, another step this season as a football team,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said, via ESPN.com. “So, it’s important … getting rest and prioritizing what and how we want to do things this week and also being grateful for Thanksgiving and all that we’ve been blessed with as well.”

Dallas enters the game as 6.5-point favorites.

All of the information you need to watch the game on Thursday evening can be seen below.

Bills vs Cowboys Viewing Details

Date: Thursday, November 28

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

TV Channel: CBS (Check local listings)

Spread: Dallas -6.5

How To Live Stream Bills vs Cowboys Online

Your best bet for watching the Bills vs Cowboys via a live stream is CBS Sports Live Extra. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

You can also watch the game live online via CBS All Access. You will need a log-in and password information, and you can watch for free for the first week. And if you don’t have an account, CBS will allow you to create one absolutely for free.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Bills vs Cowboys On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

Looking to watch the NFL Thanksgiving game on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the CBS All Access app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch Bull for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.